China defends virus measures on South Korean travelers

China on Wednesday defended its new virus measures imposed on travelers from South Korea who are required to present a COVID-19 test.

"China wants to optimize exchanges but because of discriminatory measures against China by individual countries, we have no choice but to respond in a reciprocal manner," Mao Ning, spokeswoman for China's Foreign Ministry, told a news conference in Beijing.

Beijing imposed new regulations on travelers arriving from South Korea from today.

Many see this as a tit-for-tat move by Beijing in response to Seoul's similar demand from travelers arriving from China.

Seoul has imposed similar restrictions on travelers from China after the world's most populated nation fully reopened last month amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Such tests are not required for other international visitors entering China.

"We are ready to work with all countries to better facilitate normal cross-border travel," said Mao on Tuesday, calling for an end to what Beijing calls the "politicization of COVID-19 measures."

After Seoul's anti-virus measures against travelers coming from China, Beijing suspended its free transit policy with South Korea and halted granting short-term visas to South Koreans.

BEIJING 'VIGILANT' ABOUT NATO

Mao said NATO has "continuously strengthened military ties with Asia-Pacific countries, hyping up 'China threat,' which should arouse high vigilance."

"China is a defender of world peace and the region is not a battlefield of geopolitical rivalry," the spokeswoman said.

Beijing's statement came after NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg said in South Korea on Monday that China has become "much higher on NATO's agenda."