Studies show coronavirus vaccines have no serious negative effects: Turkish committee

Coronavirus immunizations greatly lower the risk of critical care and serious illness a member of Türkiye's coronavirus scientific committee said Friday.

And there is no validity in linking hazards such as strokes or heart attacks to the vaccine.

"There are only a few reports in the literature that show an increase in stroke as a side effect of COVID-19 vaccinations. This suggests that immunizations have a low risk of major side effects," Dr. Sema Turan told Anadolu.

Turan said the virus structure evolved from the early phases of the outbreak and the omicron variant has begun to become active.

She noted the low severity of sickness and said results of the disease severity owing to the omicron variant reveal the virus now causes a seasonal flu-like clinical picture.

She said the circumstance had a favorable effect on the requirement for hospitalization and intensive care.

"A serious clinical picture can develop only in people over 65 years old with additional diseases and immune system difficulties, even if the virus is not COVID," she said.

"We assessed our patients before and after vaccination. According to the findings of the study, the number of patients requiring critical care after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine has dramatically dropped. This has demonstrated that the vaccine is the most essential and protective weapon we have against the disease, added Turan.

She underlined that those older than 40 are always in danger of having a stroke or heart attack and ones with a family history should be closely monitored.