Germans in China to receive BioNTech coronavirus jab

The German government plans to have thousands of German citizens in China vaccinated against the coronavirus in the next few weeks with the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine.



A first delivery is expected in Beijing on Wednesday, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit announced.



The Chinese government had previously informed Berlin that the BioNTech vaccine - one of the most widely used in Europe - could be administered to Germans.



It has not been authorized for use among the general population.



According to Hebestreit, 20,000 Germans are currently staying in China.



After President Xi Jinping abandoned his zero-Covid policy and stopped the strict measures against the spread of the virus, the country with its 1.4 billion inhabitants has been gripped by a massive wave of infections.



Hebestreit said that the government is working to ensure that foreigners of other nationalities in China can also be vaccinated with BioNTech.



In return, Chinese citizens in Germany can be vaccinated with the Chinese vaccine Sinovac, for which there is no general approval in Germany.

