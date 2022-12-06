Turkish physicians train U.S. and British doctors on cutting-edge surgery techniques

British and American urologists got hands-on training in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul on advanced surgical techniques such as robotic surgery, prosthetic surgery, laser prostate surgery, ESWL lithotripsy treatment, prostate and urethral stenosis.

At Istanbul's Basaksehir Cam and Sakura City Hospital, visiting British and American doctors took part in surgeries performed by Dr. Abdulmuttalip Simsek and his team, who are robotic and reconstructive urology specialists.

Speaking on the training, Simsek said that physicians from the US and Britain will take part in five surgeries and have the opportunity to practice the techniques shown under their supervision.

"When the use of technological tools is combined with the new surgical techniques we developed, we've gotten very good results. These results attracted the attention of physicians abroad. Doctors come to Basaksehir Cam and Sakura Hospital Urology Clinic for training, not only from the US and UK, but from all over the world," said Simsek.

Simsek said doctors from Italy, Spain, Iraq, and Egypt plus Middle East and African countries also come to their hospitals for training, sometimes for one or two days or longer, like a week or a month.

He said that they also offer assistance to physicians when they go back to their own countries.

For his part, British urologist Dr. Rowland Rees said that they were happy to get this training in a facility with an impressive infrastructure.

"This is my first time in Turkey. I'm having an absolutely fantastic time," said Florian Stroie, a urologist from Chicago.

"I'm most impressed with people who are very warm, very kind, and surgeons are very skilled and I'm very impressed with the hospital resources. And the buildings and infrastructure is fantastic."