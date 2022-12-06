Kremlin says it does not see prospect of peace talks on Ukraine for now

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it agrees with the United States about the need for lasting peace in Ukraine but does not see the prospect of negotiations at the moment.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview on Monday that the conflict in Ukraine would end "almost certainly with diplomacy" and negotiations, and that "just and durable peace" was needed.

"That the outcome should be a just and durable peace - one can agree with this. But as for the prospects for some sort of negotiations, we do not see any at the moment," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He added that in order for talks to happen with potential partners, Russia would need to fulfil the goals of its "special military operation".







