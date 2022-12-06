Recent oil discovery might be 'one of the biggest': Turkish Minister

Making important statements in a program he attended, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez said that "We have been focusing on seismic research in Şırnak for approximately one year." "We have carried out our drilling. There is oil production in 4 wells in Gabar Mountain and its surroundings," he added. "There is another region of Gabar Mountain. We do not want to disclose the numbers without clarification. It may be one of the largest discoveries made on land in recent times."

