 Contact Us

Recent oil discovery might be 'one of the biggest': Turkish Minister

Making important statements in a program he attended, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez said that "We have been focusing on seismic research in Şırnak for approximately one year." "We have carried out our drilling. There is oil production in 4 wells in Gabar Mountain and its surroundings," he added. "There is another region of Gabar Mountain. We do not want to disclose the numbers without clarification. It may be one of the largest discoveries made on land in recent times."

Published 06.12.2022 21:30
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 5
Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said a recent discovery of oil in the Şırnak region could be one of the biggest discoveries on land in recent times.
Turkish, Azerbaijani leaders hail joint military drill as unity mark
Turkish coffee: Cultural cornerstone far exceeding the drink
Nearly 4M tourists visited Türkiye’s famed fairy-tale land Cappadocia so far this year
Akıncı UCAV hits the target with 'Tolun' miniature bomb
Bayraktar Kızılelma 'off the ground', first flight in 2023