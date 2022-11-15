Danish experts expect stable Covid winter thanks to hybrid immunity

Leading health experts in Denmark are forecasting declining to stable trendlines in the coronavirus pandemic in the coming months.



A combination of vaccinations and previous infections ensures that many Danes have achieved a so-called hybrid immunity, the state health institute SSI said on Tuesday.



This protects against both infections and serious cases of the disease.



"Overall, this gives hope for great resistance to Covid-19 this winter season," the institute wrote.



However, it is difficult to estimate how long this hybrid immunity will last in the long term.



The SSI emphasised that the model calculations for the coming period are subject to a large degree of uncertainty. New variants with significantly different characteristics could also change the course of the pandemic.



In Denmark, all coronavirus restrictions have been lifted since February.



The northern European country had previously taken action against the spread of the coronavirus with a rapid vaccination campaign and widespread testing opportunities.



The country has scaled back on testing and a renewed booster vaccination is only officially recommended for people over 50 and certain risk groups this autumn and winter.



Since Tuesday, however, everyone else has been able to get a booster vaccination for a fee, for example from their family doctor or in pharmacies.



