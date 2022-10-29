'Zombie' pigeons: Phenomenon that scares Britain

A viral disease affecting pigeons in the United Kingdom has put the country on alert.

A few days ago pigons began to suffer from paramyxovirus, also known as PPMV or Newcastle disease.

This disease causes infected birds to exhibit neurological symptoms as their necks twists while their wings are also affected. That is why they began to call them zombies and compare them to "living dead".

The highly infectious virus has already spread rapidly in Jersey pigeons and is feared to be circulating in the UK bird population.

Several pigeons had to be euthanized. Among the symptoms, in addition to the twisted neck, they become thin, green stools predominate, and they walk in circles, or zigzags.

Other signs to look out for are trembling or paralysis of the wings and legs with reluctance to move and eat.

"There has been an increase in the number of ground pigeons entering the JSPCA Animal Shelter in recent weeks, many of which have shown neurological signs such as twisting their necks, circling or being unable to stand," a spokesperson for the JSPCA said.

They explained that it is a notifiable disease in captive birds, (meaning suspected cases must be reported to authorities), but not in wild birds.

"Sometimes they will also have injuries as a result of not being able to balance or fly well," the Shelter added.

"The disease is extremely infectious and is spread through feces and other secretions."

"The virus can survive longer in the colder and more humid months, which means that clusters of cases are more common at this time of year," the Shelter explained.

Bird Exotics Veterinary highlighted the importance of preventing infection as soon as it manifests, since once it has incubated "the virus does not respond to treatment, although supportive care from a veterinarian can reduce the severity of the disease and increase the chances of survival".