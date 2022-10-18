News Health WHO: Pandemic takes toll on health, well-being of women and children

DPA HEALTH Published October 18,2022

The Covid-19 pandemic, as well as war and crises, have set back efforts to improve the health and well-being of women and children, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Tuesday.



Hunger and poverty have risen, and there are clear signs of an increase in underage marriage, domestic violence, and depression and anxiety among adolescents, according to WHO data presented at the World Health Summit in Berlin.



Some 21 million children worldwide were not adequately vaccinated in 2021, 6 million more than in 2019, before the pandemic erupted. In Africa, which the WHO had declared polio-free in 2020, the first cases were already reappearing this year.



"Although children and adolescents are less likely to experience severe health consequences from SARS-COV-2 infection compared with adults, multiple years of education, health, nutrition and social service disruptions have impacted and will continue to impact their lives," the UN agency said.



Last year, 150 million more people went hungry than in 2019, according to the report. In the poorest countries, malnutrition rose from 8% in 2019 to 9.8% in 2021.



The world is not on track to meet the UN's 2030 development goals, which have clear targets for health, nutrition and education, among others, the WHO said. To achieve this, he said, basic health care must be improved, even in the most remote regions and conflict areas.



Women and girls in particular needed better educational opportunities to also learn more about health, healthy eating, fitness and pregnancy. Water and sanitation supplies and food security need to be improved in many places.






























