Yemen begins 3-day release of nearly 900 prisoners: UN

"This comes under implementation of the plan agreed by the parties at the last meeting of the Supervisory Committee on the Detainees' Exchange Agreement, which took place in Switzerland in March," the Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen said in a statement.

Anadolu Agency / World Published 14.04.2023 17:47





