World Humanitarian Day in Gaza

On World Humanitarian Day, thousands of Palestinians in northern Gaza, Khan Younis, and Deir al-Balah received humanitarian aid from international relief agencies.

Published 20.08.2024 12:18
World Humanitarian Day is held on August 19 annually to raise awareness on humanitarian issues and pay tribute to humanitarian aid workers worldwide.
