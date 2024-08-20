World Humanitarian Day in Gaza

World Humanitarian Day is held on August 19 annually to raise awareness on humanitarian issues and pay tribute to humanitarian aid workers worldwide. Due to the Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip and the embargo imposed by Israel on the region, Palestinians do not have access to essential supplies like food and clean water. On World Humanitarian Day, international relief agencies have provided meals to displaced Palestinians in northern Gaza. Hundreds of Palestinians waited in line for meals distributed by charities. Palestinians in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, also received food relief. Palestinians taking refuge in Deir al-Balah also waited in line to receive food provided by aid organizations.