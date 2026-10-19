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Gaza's ıron scavengers: Survival amidst rubble

Gaza residents resort to salvaging iron from rubble to survive and rebuild under blockade.

Agencies and A News / World
Published 10.19.2026 11:01 AM
Updated 10.19.2026 11:04 AM
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Gazas ıron scavengers: Survival amidst rubble

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where severe humanitarian and economic conditions persist due to Israel's continued attacks despite the ceasefire and its ongoing blockade, are collecting iron pieces from the rubble of destroyed buildings to survive.

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Gazas ıron scavengers: Survival amidst rubble

In the Shati Refugee Camp, west of Gaza City, Palestinians are extracting iron pieces using rudimentary methods from areas where rubble is being cleared by trucks.

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Gazas ıron scavengers: Survival amidst rubble

Due to restrictions on the entry of construction materials into the region, they are straightening these pieces with simple tools to make them reusable.

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Gazas ıron scavengers: Survival amidst rubble

Some of the collected iron is sold by Palestinians to meet their basic needs, while the rest is used to reinforce their makeshift tents and repair their homes damaged in the attacks.

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Gazas ıron scavengers: Survival amidst rubble
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