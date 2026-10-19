Gazas ıron scavengers: Survival amidst rubble

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where severe humanitarian and economic conditions persist due to Israel's continued attacks despite the ceasefire and its ongoing blockade, are collecting iron pieces from the rubble of destroyed buildings to survive. In the Shati Refugee Camp, west of Gaza City, Palestinians are extracting iron pieces using rudimentary methods from areas where rubble is being cleared by trucks. Due to restrictions on the entry of construction materials into the region, they are straightening these pieces with simple tools to make them reusable. Some of the collected iron is sold by Palestinians to meet their basic needs, while the rest is used to reinforce their makeshift tents and repair their homes damaged in the attacks.