World-famous musician Yusuf Islam to perform concerts in Istanbul and Ankara

The world-famous singer Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, will perform at Istanbul Ataturk Cultural Center on Oct. 19 and at CSO Ada Ankara on Oct. 23 as part of the Turkish Culture Road Festivals.

Anadolu Agency / World Published 19.09.2022 22:30 Share This Album





Subscribe