Woman records exact moment 4 lightning strokes impact vehicle

A woman recorded the exact moment in which four thunderbolts impacted a vehicle in the middle of a road in Florida, US. After her vacation, Michaelle May Whalen was returning to her home along with her family when she noticed strong lightning strikes in the middle of a storm. She then grabbed his phone to be able to record at least some of the lightning strikes, when one of her family suggested using slow motion to record the scene better. 'My son-in-law suggested using slow-motion video record, which was the time I captured the event on camera,' Whalen said to New York Post. But then, she then experienced the shock of her life when four of these bolts of lightning stroke the car in front of them, where her husband and children were traveling. According to The Washington Post, the people inside the car were unharmed, but the vehicle suffered some damage.