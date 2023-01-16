 Contact Us

Why did Nepal plane crash in fair weather? | Dozens of passengers aboard confirmed dead

A dramatic video shot on a smartphone from the ground shows the last moments before the plane crashed in a gorge about 1.6 kilometers (a mile) from newly opened Pokhara International Airport. Searchers recovered the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder on Monday from the scene of the crash, but it will not be until they are analyzed carefully that investigators know for sure what happened.

Published 16.01.2023 15:02
A passenger plane with 72 people aboard crashed just before landing in Nepal's tourist city of Pokhara, the gateway to a popular hiking area in the Himalayas, after a 27-minute trip from Kathmandu. At least 69 of the 72 people aboard have been confirmed dead.
