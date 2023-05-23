 Contact Us

Watch owned by China's last emperor sells for $5 million

A Patek Philippe wristwatch once owned by China's last emperor sold for more than $5 million on the auction block in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Published 23.05.2023 18:39
