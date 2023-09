Violent protests erupt in rosengard district after quran attacks

A group of 100 people in the Rosengard district set fire to a garbage house and 20 vehicles in the area. The group carried banners that read, "Attacking the Quran is not freedom of expression" and "Enough, do not attack our sacred."

Agencies and A News / World Published 05.09.2023 13:24 Share This Album





Subscribe