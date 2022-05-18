 Contact Us

US is flooded with guns: Justice Dept

US firearms makers produced over 139 million guns for the commercial market over the two decades from 2000, including 11.3 million in 2020 alone, according to a new government report.

Published 18.05.2022 11:07
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 6
US firearms makers produced over 139 million guns for the commercial market over the two decades from 2000, including 11.3 million in 2020 alone, according to a new government report.
Mexico's official 'disappeared' list grows to more than 100,000
Spot a UFO? The Pentagon wants to know
Kyiv and Moscow suspend peace talks amid Mariupol prisoner swap row
Eurovision winner Kalush Orchestra to tour Europe to raise money for Ukraine army
Spain, Morocco reopen borders for 1st time since pandemic