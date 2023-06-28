 Contact Us

Unprecedented weather causes travel chaos: 3,000 US flights disrupted

As of noon Wednesday, 799 flights within, into, or out of the US had been axed in addition to 2,457 delays, according to FlightAware.

Published 28.06.2023 22:34
Over 3,000 flights were already canceled or delayed by midday Wednesday, as the spate of severe weather battering the Northeast continued to impact major airlines.
