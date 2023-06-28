Unprecedented weather causes travel chaos: 3,000 US flights disrupted

Over 3,000 flights were already canceled or delayed by midday Wednesday, as the spate of severe weather battering the Northeast continued to impact major airlines. As of noon Wednesday, 799 flights within, into, or out of the US had been axed in addition to 2,457 delays, according to FlightAware. United Airlines was the worst hit, with 379 total cancellations and over 400 delays. JetBlue was also struggling with over 200 delays before 8 a.m. ET, Fox News Business said. A spokesperson for United told the outlet that the ongoing cancellations and delays were due to severe weather in the Northeast. 'Several consecutive days of severe weather and lingering thunderstorms in the Northeast, combined with FAA staffing constraints over the weekend, have resulted in a tough operating environment, especially for our customers flying in and out of the New York area,' they wrote. 'We know our customers are eager to get to their destinations and our airport and call center teams are working overtime to assist them. As we focus on helping our customers whose travel has been disrupted over the last few days, we're also planning ahead to be ready for the upcoming holiday weekend.' Showers and thunderstorms are now expected to hover over the region through at least Friday. Wednesday's spate of travel hiccups came just one day after severe storm warnings grounded thousands of travelers at major New York City-area airportsç