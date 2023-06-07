Unprecedented case of 'virgin birth' observed in crocodile

A groundbreaking discovery has been made by scientists who have documented the first-ever recorded instance of a "virgin birth" in crocodiles. This remarkable event occurred when a female crocodile, who had been isolated for 16 years, was found with a clutch of eggs. The findings of this study offer intriguing insights into the evolutionary origins of this phenomenon, which could potentially provide valuable information about the reproductive abilities of dinosaurs.

