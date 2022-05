Ukrainian Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr under shadow of war

Speaking to Turkey's state-run news agency, Seyran Arifov, the president of the Council of Ukrainian Muslims, said that many Muslims had to leave their homes because of the ongoing Russian war on Ukraine. Expressing concerns over the war, Arifov called on the Muslim community to do their best to contribute to the country and its people.

