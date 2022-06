Ukrainian children in Turkey trying to heal scars left by Ukraine-Russia war

Turkish authorities in the northwestern Kırklareli province offer many opportunities to children of Crimean Tatars and Ahiska Turks living in the dormitory, such as a play area and movie theater, a cafeteria, and an internet room. Officials of the migration management directorate in Kırklareli spent most of their time during the day with 158 children, who have suffered from the war.

