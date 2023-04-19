The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) organized a Ramadan iftar, or fast breaking dinner, for the Pakistani teams that took part in search and rescue efforts following the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes in Türkiye. Speaking to Anadolu, TIKA's Islamabad Coordinator Muhsin Balcı said they organized the dinner at Türkiye's Islamabad embassy. Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, the chairman of Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Paçacı, representatives of non-governmental organizations involved in relief activities after the earthquakes in Türkiye and representatives of Turkish institutions and organizations in Pakistan attended the iftar. In his statement, Ambassador Paçacı pointed out that the two countries always stand by each other in difficult times and thanked Pakistan for its support following the earthquakes. Paçacı presented a plaque to the representatives of NGOs that participated in search and rescue activities and aid efforts in Türkiye after the quakes.