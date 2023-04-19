 Contact Us

Türkiye's TIKA organizes iftar dinner for Pakistani rescuers

Speaking to Anadolu, TIKA's Islamabad Coordinator Muhsin Balcı said they organized the dinner at Türkiye's Islamabad embassy.

Anadolu Agency / World
Published 19.04.2023 09:14
The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) organized a Ramadan iftar, or fast breaking dinner, for the Pakistani teams that took part in search and rescue efforts following the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes in Türkiye.
