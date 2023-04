Türkiye's locally-developed Yeni Altay tank to enter test process

Speaking during the country's major technology event TEKNOFEST in Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, Mehmet Karaaslan -- the producer BMC's general manager -- stressed that the test process is expected to end in mid-2024 and that the mass production phase will start soon.

Anadolu Agency / World Published 29.04.2023 11:46





