Türkiye's 1st armed unmanned surface vessel ULAQ equipped with domestically manufactured engine starts marine tests

On Friday, the prototype of ULAQ, Türkiye's first armed unmanned surface vessel, progressed to the stage of marine testing, equipped with a domestically manufactured engine. This significant milestone highlights Türkiye's progress in developing its own advanced military technologies.

Anadolu Agency / World Published 26.05.2023 16:10 Share This Album





Subscribe