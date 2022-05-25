 Contact Us

Turkish top diplomat pays visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Wednesday visited Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem.

Published 25.05.2022 18:49
