Turkish Red Crescent continues food aid in Gaza

According to a statement from the Turkish Red Crescent, with the increase in the passage of aid trucks, the Red Crescent has sped up its humanitarian aid operations and continues to work to meet the basic needs of the people of Gaza. In this context, food packages were distributed to families who do not have access to basic needs due to the conflicts in the city. Since the first day of the conflicts in Gaza, the Turkish Red Crescent has been continuing its aid activities, delivering hot meals to thousands of people every day through its soup kitchen.