Turkic countries welcome Nevruz festival marking arrival of spring

Dance and theater performances, in addition to folk dances and concerts of famous artists, were observed in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan, while the leaders of most of these states addressed their people and celebrated their Nevruz festival.

Anadolu Agency / World Published 21.03.2023 13:55





