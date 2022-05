Turkey's locally-produced armored vehicle Yoruk begins first field mission in Africa

Turkish-made armored land vehicle Yoruk 4x4 has started its first field mission in Africa. Designed for the use of security forces and military units, Yoruk 4x4 offers its users the highest level of mobility and protection performance in the light armored vehicle class.

Anadolu Agency / World Published 22.05.2022 16:00





