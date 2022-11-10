 Contact Us

Transit strikes snarl London and Paris as workers that seek relief from soaring prices demand higher pay

Spreading labour unrest is a growing problem for governments that are already spending billions trying to blunt the worst effects of rising prices, at least for the most vulnerable. The action in Britain, by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) and Unite unions, followed several walkouts this year amid a long-running dispute over job cuts, pensions and working conditions.

Published 10.11.2022 20:36
Commuters in London and Paris scrambled for alternatives Thursday -- or just stayed home -- as public transport workers went on strike for higher pay, the latest industrial action seeking relief from soaring prices in Europe. Spreading labour unrest is a growing problem for governments that are already spending billions trying to blunt the worst effects of rising prices, at least for the most vulnerable.
