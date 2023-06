Transfer of Turkish soldiers to Kosovo has been completed

After the first part, another part of the Turkish commando battalion of the 65th Mechanized Infantry Brigade Command stationed in the Lüleburgaz district of Kırklareli, which was assigned as a reserve unit, arrived first at the military airport in Çorlu. After the preparations were completed, "Mehmetçik" reached the International Adem Jashari Airport in Pristina by military aircraft.

Published 07.06.2023 11:34





