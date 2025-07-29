 Contact Us

Thousands gather in Tel Aviv to protest Netanyahu

In Israel, thousands of people staged a demonstration in Tel Aviv, demanding the release of hostages in Gaza and an end to the war.

Following the recall of the Israeli delegation from ceasefire negotiations in Doha, Qatar for "consultation purposes," families of Israeli hostages took to the streets once again.

Protesters marched toward the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv, calling for an end to the war in Gaza and the return of the hostages.

Demonstrators urged U.S. President Donald Trump to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

A relative of one of the hostages told the press during the protest: "If the hostages are not rescued, it will be a total defeat not just for the state, but for a society that has forgotten its values."

