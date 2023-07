A paleontologist spots 450,000-year-old mammoth fossil in England

An extraordinary archaeological find has emerged from the Cambridgeshire region in the north of England, a remarkably well-preserved mammoth tusk dating back an astounding 450,000 years. The discovery has captured the attention of researchers and enthusiasts alike.

