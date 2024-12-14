 Contact Us

Syrians flock to mosques for first Friday prayers after freedom

After the overthrow of the 61-year-old Assad regime in Syria, the first Friday prayer was held at the historic Umayyad Mosque.

Agencies and A News / World
Published 14.12.2024 00:53
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 16
After the overthrow of the 61-year-old Ba'ath regime in Syria, there was excitement for the Friday prayers in the liberated cities.
Truck-sized tunnels: PKK/YPG's secret infrastructure revealed
Gaza protesters disrupt Blinken's testimony in Congress
Sednaya Prison: The darkest face of the Syrian civil war
Asma al-Assad: Syria's London-born first lady not welcome in UK
Lightning illuminates the sky in Valletta, Malta