Syrian amputee children turn to swimming to help them forget about civil war

With tens of thousands of Syrian children having a limb amputated as a result of air and ground attacks, they clutch onto life with swimming.

Published 16.09.2022 10:45
Children in Syria's Idlib province who have had one of their limbs amputated due to attacks by Assad regime and Russian forces have learned to swim to help them forget about the country's civil war.
