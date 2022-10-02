Stampede and riot claim dozens of lives at Indonesia football match

Dozens of people were killed in a stampede and riot at a soccer match in Indonesia, officials said on Sunday, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters. When frustrated supporters of the losing home team invaded the pitch in Malang in the province of East Java late on Saturday, officers fired tear gas in an attempt to control the situation, triggering the stampede and cases of suffocation, East Java police chief Nico Afinta told reporters.

