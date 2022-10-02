 Contact Us

Stampede and riot claim dozens of lives at Indonesia football match

Dozens of people were killed in a stampede and riot at a soccer match in Indonesia, officials said on Sunday, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters. When frustrated supporters of the losing home team invaded the pitch in Malang in the province of East Java late on Saturday, officers fired tear gas in an attempt to control the situation, triggering the stampede and cases of suffocation, East Java police chief Nico Afinta told reporters.

Published 02.10.2022 08:54
At least 174 people have died after police fired tear gas to disperse rioting football fans in Indonesia's East Java province, in one of the world's worst stadium tragedies.
