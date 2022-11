San Francisco to allow police to use robots that can kill

After an "impassioned debate" that resulted in an 8-3 vote, supervisors on Tuesday authorized police to use bomb disposal and reconnaissance robots, reported the San Francisco Chronicle. One of the city supervisors, Rafael Mandelman, confirmed that the board passed an ordinance approving the policy "governing the funding, acquisition, and use of certain technology."

Published 30.11.2022 11:28 Share This Album





Subscribe