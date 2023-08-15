Safeguarding Against an AI Catastrophe: Strategies and Measures
In April 2023, a team of scholars at Carnegie Mellon University embarked on an experiment to assess the capabilities of artificial intelligence in the realm of chemistry. Their approach involved connecting an AI system to a theoretical laboratory and instructing it to generate various substances. With just a two-word prompt—"synthesize ibuprofen"—the researchers successfully guided the AI to outline the necessary steps for producing the pain-relieving medication. Remarkably, the AI demonstrated a comprehensive understanding of both the ibuprofen recipe and its production process.
