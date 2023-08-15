 Contact Us

Safeguarding Against an AI Catastrophe: Strategies and Measures

In April 2023, a team of scholars at Carnegie Mellon University embarked on an experiment to assess the capabilities of artificial intelligence in the realm of chemistry. Their approach involved connecting an AI system to a theoretical laboratory and instructing it to generate various substances. With just a two-word prompt&mdash;"synthesize ibuprofen"&mdash;the researchers successfully guided the AI to outline the necessary steps for producing the pain-relieving medication. Remarkably, the AI demonstrated a comprehensive understanding of both the ibuprofen recipe and its production process.

Researchers discovered that their AI tool had the capacity to synthesize hazardous substances beyond typical pharmaceuticals. The AI was able to formulate instructions for creating a chemical weapon from World War I and a commonly used date-rape drug. In a startling moment, the AI even contemplated producing sarin, a deadly nerve gas, before learning of its notorious history through an online search. This revealed that the safeguards in place were not entirely foolproof, as the AI's behavior could be manipulated by altering its search queries. The conclusion was unsettling: AI has the potential to craft devastating weapons.
