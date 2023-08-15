Researchers discovered that their AI tool had the capacity to synthesize hazardous substances beyond typical pharmaceuticals. The AI was able to formulate instructions for creating a chemical weapon from World War I and a commonly used date-rape drug. In a startling moment, the AI even contemplated producing sarin, a deadly nerve gas, before learning of its notorious history through an online search. This revealed that the safeguards in place were not entirely foolproof, as the AI's behavior could be manipulated by altering its search queries. The conclusion was unsettling: AI has the potential to craft devastating weapons.