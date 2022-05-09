 Contact Us

Russia marks WWII victory shadowed by Ukraine

Impeccably straight columns of soldiers will march through Red Square on Monday as they do every year on Victory Day in Russia.

Published 09.05.2022 09:59
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 11
Impeccably straight columns of soldiers will march through Red Square on Monday as they do every year on Victory Day in Russia.
Nearly 1,900 flamingo chicks hatched in Lake Tuz last year - official data
Mumbai mosques turn volume down on call to prayer after Hindu's demands
"Heinous massacres" committed during French colonial era in Algeria 'cannot be forgotten': Tebboune
Syrians in desperate need of aid hit hard by Ukraine fallout
Tornado that caused serious damage in Texas in camera