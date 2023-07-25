Report reveals alarming levels of anti-Muslim hatred in Germany and beyond

A report released by the "Independent Group of Experts on Anti-Muslim Hatred" and published by the German Ministry of the Interior in June has shed light on a distressing reality. According to the report, one-third of Germany's 5.5 million Muslims face attacks due to their religion, making them one of the most targeted religious minorities in the country for racial discrimination and hate speech.

