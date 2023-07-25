 Contact Us

Report reveals alarming levels of anti-Muslim hatred in Germany and beyond

A report released by the "Independent Group of Experts on Anti-Muslim Hatred" and published by the German Ministry of the Interior in June has shed light on a distressing reality. According to the report, one-third of Germany's 5.5 million Muslims face attacks due to their religion, making them one of the most targeted religious minorities in the country for racial discrimination and hate speech.

According to a report prepared by the "Independent Group of Experts on Anti-Muslim Hatred" and published by the German Ministry of the Interior in June, one-third of the 5.5 million Muslims in Germany are subject to attacks due to their religion.
