Relatives of Gaza hostages stage 300-vehicle convoy demanding ceasefire and prisoner exchange

Relatives of Gaza hostages organized a convoy of over 300 vehicles in Israel, demanding a ceasefire and prisoner exchange with Hamas. The convoy, departing from Tel Aviv and heading to the Gaza border, featured flags and photos of the hostages, and included vehicles damaged in the October 7 attacks.

A News / World Published 29.08.2024 10:47





