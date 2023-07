Protest Erupts in Georgia as cruise ship from Russia arrives in Batumi

A protest demonstration greeted a cruise ship departing from Russia's Sochi city upon its arrival at the port of Batumi in Georgia. Opponents of the ship's arrival gathered at Batumi Port to express their disapproval. The situation highlights tensions between the two countries and raises concerns over the impact of such arrivals on regional relations.

