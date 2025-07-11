 Contact Us

Terrorist organization PKK burned weapons in a cauldron

As a result of the steps taken towards a terrorism-free Türkiye, the PKK decided to disband, and today they laid down their arms.

Agencies and A News / World
Published 11.07.2025 13:31
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 9
PKK terrorists hand over their weapons during ceremony in northern Iraq

A group from the terrorist organization PKK destroyed their weapons in the city of Sulaymaniyah, Iraq.The PKK group gathered in a cave on the border of the Surdaş district of Sulaymaniyah, left the cave with their weapons, and arrived at the area where the community was located.

  • 2
  • 9
PKK terrorists hand over their weapons during ceremony in northern Iraq

The event was attended by officials from the National Intelligence Organization, Iraqi officials, officials from the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq, security forces, members of the DEM Party, participants from various civil society organizations, and members of the media.The event was attended by officials from the National Intelligence Organization, Iraqi officials, officials from the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq, security forces, members of the DEM Party, participants from various civil society organizations, and members of the media.

  • 3
  • 9
PKK terrorists hand over their weapons during ceremony in northern Iraq
  • 4
  • 9
PKK terrorists hand over their weapons during ceremony in northern Iraq
  • 5
  • 9
PKK terrorists hand over their weapons during ceremony in northern Iraq
  • 6
  • 9
PKK terrorists hand over their weapons during ceremony in northern Iraq
  • 7
  • 9
PKK terrorists hand over their weapons during ceremony in northern Iraq
  • 8
  • 9
PKK terrorists hand over their weapons during ceremony in northern Iraq
  • 9
  • 9
PKK terrorists hand over their weapons during ceremony in northern Iraq
Bosnians honour Srebrenica genocide victims 30 years on
Water levels in the Vistula River drop significantly due to drought
Extreme heat continues across Europe
Explosion at a gas station in Rome: 21 injured
Sunset shines over Manhattan after stormy downpour