Terrorist organization PKK burned weapons in a cauldron

A group from the terrorist organization PKK destroyed their weapons in the city of Sulaymaniyah, Iraq.The PKK group gathered in a cave on the border of the Surdaş district of Sulaymaniyah, left the cave with their weapons, and arrived at the area where the community was located. The event was attended by officials from the National Intelligence Organization, Iraqi officials, officials from the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq, security forces, members of the DEM Party, participants from various civil society organizations, and members of the media.