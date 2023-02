PKK supporters set fire to aid materials collected in Germany for victims of Maraş-centered earthquake

Clothes and other items donated for the victims of the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquake were burned in an arson attack, that was carried out by PKK supporters, in Western Germany, according to the information released by the German authorities.

