Pithos burials unearthed in Turkey's ancient city of Antandros

During the 21st excavation period sponsored by the culture and tourism ministry, the pithos burials have been discovered in Turkey's ancient city of Antandros.

Published 31.07.2021 18:29
Pithos burials have been unearthed in the ancient city of Antandros, which are believed to have been established thousands of years ago, in modern Turkey's western Balıkesir province.
