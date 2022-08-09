 Contact Us

Pink sky in Australia: Northern lights or aliens?

The recent images have shown that there was a strange kind of pink light in a circular form in Australia's northeastern city of Mildura's skies, attracting attention.

Published 09.08.2022 12:01
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 6
Mildura, a northeastern city of Australia, was recently the center of multiple conspiracy theories due to the city of more than 30 thousand people being witness to a weird incident in the sky at night.
Beluga whale stuck in River Seine to be moved to saltwater tank
Helicopters fight Cuban blaze as third fuel tank collapses
First domestic multi-rotor mini UAV deliveries made to Turkish army
Gaza mourns father and three children killed by Israeli air raid
WWII bomb detonated in northern Italy