Pink sky in Australia: Northern lights or aliens?

Mildura, a northeastern city of Australia, was recently the center of multiple conspiracy theories due to the city of more than 30 thousand people being witness to a weird incident in the sky at night. Some citizens shared the alarming images on social media, where a lot of people said that it was the northern lights, while others, more pessimist ones, believed that it was an alien invasion. What is more certain from the images is that there was a strange kind of pink light in a circular form in Mildura's skies. However, an elaborate explication of the truth of this 'phenomenon' that caught attention came from the pharmaceutical Cann Group, and it seems like it was not as alarming as an alien invasion as some people thought it was. The company said that the intriguing light was coming from one of its plants of cannabis and people were able to see it because the window blinds were left open and the hydroponic light was exposed. But it seems safe to say that this explanation still did not prevent mesmerizing and somewhat frightening those who witnessed the lights.