Palestinian Muslims flock to al-Aqsa to celebrate Mawlid al-Nabi

Palestinian Muslims gathered at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem to celebrate the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, known as Mawlid al-Nabi. The celebration took place on the 12th day of the month of Rabi' al-Awwal according to the lunar calendar. Palestinian families and children joined in the festivities organized by the Islamic Foundations Department in Jerusalem. The event included prayers, worship, hymns, and the distribution of treats such as dates and sweets. Despite the challenges and restrictions, Palestinians came together to commemorate this important religious occasion at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Published 27.09.2023 16:14
Palestinian Muslims celebrated the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, known as Mawlid al-Nabi, at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.
