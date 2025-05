Images from a distribution point controlled by the "Gaza Humanitarian Aid Foundation", backed by the Israeli government, have drawn comparisons on social media to an iconic photo taken at Nazi concentration camps. Controversy erupted after the U.S.- and Israeli-supported foundation announced it had started distributing aid in Gaza today.

Chaos broke out when thousands of Palestinians entered the aid distribution site in southern Gaza at once.

Security guards from a U.S. company managing the site fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd of thousands who had been waiting for hours to receive a box of food.