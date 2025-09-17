"Omar Mukhtar" ship departs from Libya for Gaza

A demonstration in support of Gaza was held as the ship prepared to depart from Tripoli Port, Libya's capital. Former Libyan Prime Minister (2014–2015) Omar al-Hasi, traveling aboard the ship, said their goal is to break the blockade on the Gaza Strip. He stated, 'With God's will, in coordination with the Global Sumud Fleet, we are preparing to depart from Tripoli in a few hours. God willing, we will join the Global Sumud Fleet.' The ship will carry 15 people. Hasi noted that among the crew there is one British, one Canadian, and one Scottish activist, with the rest being Libyans. He emphasized, 'This fleet does not represent any government, group, party, or movement.' The ship carries medical supplies, medicines, children's clothing, food, and beverages, aiming to break the blockade on Gaza.