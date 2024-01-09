 Contact Us

Occupied West Bank resembles an open-air prison with numerous checkpoints, electric fences, and walls

As the violence rages on in the Gaza Strip, one cannot overlook the ongoing oppression inflicted by Israel upon another region - the West Bank. This occupied territory closely resembles a prison with its numerous checkpoints, electric fences, and walls. One may wonder what atrocities are being committed behind these barriers and how Israel continues to oppress those living within them.

09.01.2024
Walls, wire fences, checkpoints... Everything that doesn't belong to the 21st century can be seen in the occupied West Bank.
